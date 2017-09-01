Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 12:27 pm

Kanye West Heads to Dinner in West Hollywood With a Friend

Kanye West is off to dinner on Thursday night (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Yeezus rapper donned a red sweatshirt, jeans and boots while on the way to pick up some food at Matsuhisa with a friend.

Kanye kept it casual in a similar outfit when spotted heading out of his LA office earlier in August.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, recently posted a super cute video of their four-year-old daughter North West singing “You Are So Beautiful” on her social media.
kanye ewest dinner 01
kanye ewest dinner 02 1
kanye ewest dinner 03
kanye ewest dinner 04

Credit: Starman, NGRE; Photos: BACKGRID
