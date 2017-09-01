Kate Bosworth & Hubby Michael Polish Glam Up for 'Miu Miu Women's Tales' Venice Premiere!

Kate Bosworth keeps it chic and sophisticated while posing for photographs at the premiere of Miu Miu Women’s Tales No. 14 held as part of the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 31) at the Giornate degli Autori in Venice, Italy.

The 34-year-old actress was joined at the event by her director husband Michael Polish, as well as Kiernan Shipka, Alycia Debnam Carey, Zosia Mamet, Hailey Gates, Tavi Gevinson, Rowan Blanchard and Laura Harrier.

Directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, Miu Miu Women’s Tales No. 14 embodies commercialim, fear, and escapism with elements of 1930’s musical and notions of the 1960’s cold war era set in a Las Vegas nuclear bunker – Watch the film in full below!



‘Miu Miu Women’s Tales #14′

FYI: Guests were all dressed in Miu Miu.