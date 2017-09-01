Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 4:46 pm

Kendall Jenner Addresses Pepsi Ad Controversy for First Time

Kendall Jenner Addresses Pepsi Ad Controversy for First Time

Kendall Jenner is speaking out about her controversial Pepsi ad for the first time.

If you remember, the 21-year-old model starred in a protest-themed Pepsi commercial that received a ton of backlash for appropriating the resistance movement.

In the ad, which was pulled by the company back in April, Kendall ditches her photo shoot to join a protest march where she grabs a can of soda and then hands it to a police officer as the crowd erupts in cheers.

While Pepsi, SNL, Alec Baldwin, Kim Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner have all commented on the incident, Kendall has not yet addressed it publicly, as she was reportedly mortified and in tears.

“It feels like my life is over,” Kendall says while laying on a bed with Kim in a trailer for season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“You made a mistake,” Kim responds.

Watch the clip below.

Don’t miss the KUWTK 10-Year Anniversary Special on September 24, and the season 14 premiere on October 1 on E!


    People, stop watching this Kardashian garbage and maybe they will go away. They are not what we want our young women to be when they grow up. They are ruining society. And also stop supporting Justin Bieber and his habits. He is a spoiled jerk who disrespects the laws of society.