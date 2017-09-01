Kendall Jenner Addresses Pepsi Ad Controversy for First Time

Kendall Jenner is speaking out about her controversial Pepsi ad for the first time.

If you remember, the 21-year-old model starred in a protest-themed Pepsi commercial that received a ton of backlash for appropriating the resistance movement.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

In the ad, which was pulled by the company back in April, Kendall ditches her photo shoot to join a protest march where she grabs a can of soda and then hands it to a police officer as the crowd erupts in cheers.

While Pepsi, SNL, Alec Baldwin, Kim Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner have all commented on the incident, Kendall has not yet addressed it publicly, as she was reportedly mortified and in tears.

“It feels like my life is over,” Kendall says while laying on a bed with Kim in a trailer for season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“You made a mistake,” Kim responds.

Watch the clip below.

Don’t miss the KUWTK 10-Year Anniversary Special on September 24, and the season 14 premiere on October 1 on E!



KUWTK | Keep it Kardashian: 10 Years of Keeping it Fun | E!