'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 10:21 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Larsa Pippen Brave the Heat For a Hike!

Kourtney Kardashian & Larsa Pippen Brave the Heat For a Hike!

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t let a little heat bother her!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted while out and about on Friday (September 1) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney was seen as she made a stop at a friend’s home, while keeping it casual in sweatpants and a crop top.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney and her friend Larsa Pippen headed out on a hike, despite Los Angeles’ sky high temperatures!

“heatwave,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram, along with a photo from the hike.

Larsa added, “Feeling the heat!”

Check out their cute hike photo below…
Photos: Backgrid
Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

