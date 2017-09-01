Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 3:53 pm

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Couple Up for Lunch Date

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell headed to Little Italy today!

The 27-year-old Twilight star and the Victoria’s Secret Angel, also 27, were spotted grabbing lunch at Piemonte Ravioli on Friday (September 1) in New York City.

Kristen wore an unbuttoned tan-colored jumpsuit with a white tee underneath, accessorizing with two necklaces featuring lock designs and a small pair of shades.

Stella, meanwhile, opted for for head-to-toe black, including a graphic tee with a topless woman on it, ripped pants, a leather jacket, loafers, and an oversized bag.

On Thursday, the two held hands as they walked around town.

Earlier this week, Stella got her VS Angel wings for the upcoming fashion show in China, and Kristen screened her new short film Come Swim, which she directed, at the Museum of Modern Art.

