Top Stories
Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally &amp; Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 4:59 pm

Lana Parrilla Films 'Once' Season 7 Scenes with New Co-Stars!

Lana Parrilla Films 'Once' Season 7 Scenes with New Co-Stars!

Lana Parrilla is one of the few cast members returning to Once Upon a Time for the upcoming seventh season and she was just spotted on set with her new co-stars!

The 40-year-old actress was seen filming alongside Andrew J. West and Dania Ramirez on Friday (September 1) in Vancouver, Canada.

It was revealed recently that Regina’s new persona will be Roni.

”I’m no longer in pantsuits,” Lana has said about the new version of her character. “I’m in denim and rock T-shirts. When we meet her, this other version of Regina, she’s working in a bar. She’s a bar owner. She’s a little rough around the edges…”

10+ pictures inside of Lana Parrilla on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 01
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 02
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 03
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 04
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 05
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 06
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 07
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 08
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 09
lana parrilla films once season 7 with new co stars 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, Lana Parrilla, Once Upon a Time

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr