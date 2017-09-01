Lana Parrilla Films 'Once' Season 7 Scenes with New Co-Stars!

Lana Parrilla is one of the few cast members returning to Once Upon a Time for the upcoming seventh season and she was just spotted on set with her new co-stars!

The 40-year-old actress was seen filming alongside Andrew J. West and Dania Ramirez on Friday (September 1) in Vancouver, Canada.

It was revealed recently that Regina’s new persona will be Roni.

”I’m no longer in pantsuits,” Lana has said about the new version of her character. “I’m in denim and rock T-shirts. When we meet her, this other version of Regina, she’s working in a bar. She’s a bar owner. She’s a little rough around the edges…”

10+ pictures inside of Lana Parrilla on set…