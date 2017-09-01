Laura Dern Walks the Red Carpet in Deauville with Her Kids!

Laura Dern is joined by her kids – 16-year-old Ellery and 12-year-old Jaya – on the red carpet at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival on Friday (September 1) in Deauville, France.

The 50-year-old actress is one of the festival’s honorees this year and she was in attendance at the opening ceremony.

Laura is starring in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and her character has a Lego figurine, which she is very proud of.

“Meet my lil friend. Honestly my proudest moment,” she captioned the below Instagram pic.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress.