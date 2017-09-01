Lisa Rinna Is Returning to 'Days of Our Lives' in 2018!

Lisa Rinna is making a return to Days of Our Lives next year.

The daytime soap star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is set to reprise her role as Billie Reed in early 2018, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She’s set to begin filming this month, but nothing else is known about her return to the show just yet.

Lisa first joined the Days of Our Lives cast in 1992, and since left and returned to the show several times.

She last appeared on the show in 2013, when her character decided to take a job in Europe.