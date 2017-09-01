Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 10:40 am

Marc E. Bassy & Hailee Steinfeld: 'Plot Twist (Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Marc E. Bassy & Hailee Steinfeld: 'Plot Twist (Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Marc E. Bassy has dropped the official remix for his rising hit “Plot Twist,” and it features none other than Hailee Steinfeld!

The 30-year-old Bay Area singer-songwriter’s latest single originally featured rapper Kyle, but now has been revamped with the 20-year-old entertainer, whom is also his Republic Records label-mate.

“Fell in love with this @marcebassy track and decided to hop on it… ‘Plot Twist’ Remix out TONIGHT at midnight est!!!,” Hailee tweeted.

You can stream the “Plot Twist (Remix)” below on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Marc E. Bassy and Hailee Steinfeld’s collab…
Credit: Jerod Harris
Posted to: First Listen, Hailee Steinfeld, Lyrics, Marc E. Bassy, Music

