Matt Damon on His Longtime Friendship with George Clooney: 'He's Got A Huge Heart'

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she poses alongside her Suburbicon director George Clooney while making their way out of Hotel Excelsior during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday morning (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The 56-year-old entertainer and Julianne, also 56, were followed closely behind by Suburbicon co-star Matt Damon, who recently opened up about his longtime friendship with George.

“Sure, he’s changed. He’s evolved, but he’s the same in a lot of critical ways. In all the important ways, he’s the same; he’s got a huge heart, he’s incredibly loyal, and he’s really, really smart,” Matt told THR. “He’s changed his career, in a way. When I met him, he was just coming off ER; he was known as this massive TV star. People didn’t understand how talented he was; they just thought he was this really handsome, matinee-idol TV star.”

“Now the perception of George is as big a movie star as you can get, an A-list director, an Oscar-winning producer. He’s somebody whose opinion I really value,” Matt added. “If I’m working on a script, I’m sending it to him for notes; if I’m doing a movie I’m showing him a cut and asking for suggestions. In baseball, they would call it a five-tool athlete — just somebody who can do everything. He’s an easy guy to hate, I guess!”

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Prada dress.