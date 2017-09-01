Mike Watson Makes Solo Debut With 'Lying For Love' - Watch Now! (Exclusive Premiere)

Mike Watson is moving past his boy band beginnings and stepping out solo on his debut single “Lying For Love,” which is premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (September 1).

The 26-year-old solo singer, who first found success in Japan and Europe as part of the group The United, already found fans in acts like Anne-Marie and Martin Garrix with his covers on YouTube.

“I’m really excited to have my first solo work out there for everyone to hear! This feedback so far has been great which is really encouraging and nice to hear,” Mike says of the song.

“What I really like about ‘Lying For Love’ is that although it’s personal to me and my experiences, anyone can relate to it in their own unique way. This is only the beginning and I’m really looking forward for what’s to come!”

The accompanying video for “Lying For Love” was shot in Mike‘s hometown of Manchester.

“It was great to shoot my first video in Manchester. Having family from there and growing up there it’s played a big part in my life. The weather was very…’Mancunian’ (AKA wet and cold) when we shot it, but I’d like to think the grey stormy clouds only add to the atmosphere!”

Mike has been working on new music with the production teams behind Kaiser Chiefs, Little Mix and The Saturdays.

Watch the video for “Lying For Love” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.