'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 8:54 pm

Mindy Kaling Debuts Trailer For 'The Mindy Project's Final Season - Watch Now!

Mindy Kaling just debuted a hilarious trailer for the final season of The Mindy Project!

The new trailer proved that the show’s sixth season won’t be short on returning fan-favorites and Mindy‘s signature sense of humor.

The show picks up after Mindy‘s sudden and surprising wedding to boyfriend Ben and the trailer foreshadows trouble in paradise for the newlyweds.

But other than that, things are great for Mindy, after all, she’s “got a great job, a great son and Will & Grace is back!”

The Mindy Project premieres on September 12th on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below…
