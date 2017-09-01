Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 5:06 pm

Nick Jonas Shows Off His Massive Biceps After the Gym

Nick Jonas Shows Off His Massive Biceps After the Gym

Looking good, Nick Jonas!

The 24-year-old singer flaunted his bulging arm muscles after wrapping up a workout sesh with his trainer on Friday (September 1) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Nick paired his busting-at-the-seams white t-shirt with ripped denim shorts, slip-on sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Nick has teamed up with his brother Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato to aid Hurricane Harvey victims. Find out what they’re doing here.

ICYMI, Nick was not too pleased when he recently got called short by a fan!

Check out more hot pics of Nick below…
