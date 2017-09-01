Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 6:20 pm

Olympic Figure Skater Gracie Gold Taking Time Off to 'Seek Professional Help'

Figure skater Gracie Gold is taking time off for some self-care.

The 22-year-old Olympic medalist just revealed that she she will be putting her skating career on hold as she “seeks some professional help” for “recent struggles.”

“My passion for skating and training remains strong. However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments,” Gracie said in a statement to USA Today.

She added, “This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well.”

It’s unknown how much time Gracie will be taking off but Grand Prix assignments are scheduled for November and trials for the 2018 U.S. Olympic figure skating team begin in January.

We hope Gracie gets the help she needs and comes back stronger than ever!
Photos: WENN
