'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 7:32 pm

Paul Bettany Joins the Cast of 'Star Wars' Han Solo Movie

Paul Bettany has just signed on to join the cast of the Star Wars Han Solo flick!

The news that 46-year-old actor would be signing on for the flick was revealed by director Ron Howard on Force Friday (September 1).

Ron took to his Twitter to share a photo of the duo on set, writing, “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday.”

He later added, “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented.”

Paul joins a cast that Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

The untitled film, which takes place prior to the original Star Wars trilogy, is set to be released on May 25, 2018.
