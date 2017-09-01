Rihanna Reveals First Look at Fenty Beauty Makeup Line!

Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 1:45 pm

Rihanna is officially getting into the makeup game.

The Anti pop icon gave fans a first glimpse of her highly anticipated beauty line, Fenty Beauty, on her Instagram today (September 1).

“This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look!” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram.

The teaser features several models strutting down the street rocking looks from Rihanna‘s new makeup line, plus a first glimpse at the product packaging. (The “Work” entertainer herself makes a cameo at the very end!)

Shade names in the upcoming collection include Chili Mango, Trophy Wife, Yacht Life and Confetti, as revealed in a second video.

The Fenty Beauty collection will be available beginning at midnight on September 8 at FentyBeauty.com.

Check out the teaser below!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Credit: Jeff Spicer; Photos: Getty Images
