Rihanna Reveals First Look at Fenty Beauty Makeup Line!

Rihanna is officially getting into the makeup game.

The Anti pop icon gave fans a first glimpse of her highly anticipated beauty line, Fenty Beauty, on her Instagram today (September 1).

“This is @FentyBeauty. Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look!” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram.

The teaser features several models strutting down the street rocking looks from Rihanna‘s new makeup line, plus a first glimpse at the product packaging. (The “Work” entertainer herself makes a cameo at the very end!)

Shade names in the upcoming collection include Chili Mango, Trophy Wife, Yacht Life and Confetti, as revealed in a second video.

The Fenty Beauty collection will be available beginning at midnight on September 8 at FentyBeauty.com.

Check out the teaser below!