Robert Pattinson Recalls Living Next to Dustin Diamond, aka Screech!
Robert Pattinson once lived in an apartment next to Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond (aka Screech) and he’s opening up about the experience in a new interview!
The 31-year-old actor told On Air with Ryan Seacrest that when he moved to Los Angeles nine years ago, he was living at the Oakwood apartments, famous for being a place where up-and-coming actors stay.
“I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond,” Rob said in the interview. “I loved it. I really miss it. Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets! I’ll always be appreciative.”
Ryan had a funny anecdote to add. When he first moved to L.A., he lived next to Saved By the Bell‘s Mario Lopez!