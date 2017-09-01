Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian have welcomed a baby girl into the world!

The 35-year-old tennis champ gave birth to her daughter on Friday afternoon (September 1) at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Florida-based news producer Chris Shepherd broke the news on Twitter.

“Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” he wrote.

Serena and Alexis, the co-founder of Reddit, got engaged in December and they announced their pregnancy news in April. This is the first child for both of them.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this wonderful news!