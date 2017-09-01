Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 9:30 am

Seth Rogen Hilariously Twitter Trolls a Pro-Trump Radio Host!

Seth Rogen Hilariously Twitter Trolls a Pro-Trump Radio Host!

Seth Rogen took some time out from his busy schedule of “meetings” to call out a right-wing radio host named Bill Mitchell, an die-hard supporter of President Donald Trump!

The battle of words started on Tuesday, when the 35-year-old comedian called Bill a “truly stupid motherf—-” via a Twitter direct message.

Bill, who was not too happy with the comment, sent a series of replies to Seth who proceeded to simply responded with, “Sorry, I’ve been in a meeting. Just seeing these now.”

“I triggered Bill Mitchell and then kept telling him I had meetings,” Seth tweeted along with their full exchange – Check it out below!

Pictured: Seth all smiles while joining Robbie Amell, Paul Scheer and Christopher Montz-Plasse at the premiere of And Action!’s Dumpster Diving held at Cinemark Playa Vista on Thursday (August 31) in Los Angeles.

seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 01
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 02
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 03
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 04
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 05
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 06
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 07
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 08
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 09
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 10
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 11
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 12
seth rogen hilariously twitter trolls a pro trump radio host 13

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
