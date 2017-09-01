Seth Rogen Hilariously Twitter Trolls a Pro-Trump Radio Host!

Seth Rogen took some time out from his busy schedule of “meetings” to call out a right-wing radio host named Bill Mitchell, an die-hard supporter of President Donald Trump!

The battle of words started on Tuesday, when the 35-year-old comedian called Bill a “truly stupid motherf—-” via a Twitter direct message.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Seth Rogen

Bill, who was not too happy with the comment, sent a series of replies to Seth who proceeded to simply responded with, “Sorry, I’ve been in a meeting. Just seeing these now.”

“I triggered Bill Mitchell and then kept telling him I had meetings,” Seth tweeted along with their full exchange – Check it out below!

Pictured: Seth all smiles while joining Robbie Amell, Paul Scheer and Christopher Montz-Plasse at the premiere of And Action!’s Dumpster Diving held at Cinemark Playa Vista on Thursday (August 31) in Los Angeles.

I triggered Bill Mitchell and then kept telling him I had meetings. pic.twitter.com/clgyHHw2t6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 30, 2017

Click inside to see more of Seth Rogen and Bill Mitchell’s Twitter exchange…