Shelley Berman Dead - 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Actor Dies at 92

Shelley Berman has passed away at the age of 92.

The actor and comedian famously played Larry David‘s dad on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is returning to the network this fall.

Shelley died on Friday morning (September 1) due to complications from Alzheimer’s, according to Deadline. He passed at his home in California with his wife of 70 years, Sarah, by his side.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014, Shelley retired from performing as a comedian.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Shelley‘s loved ones during this difficult time.