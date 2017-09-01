Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 11:24 am

Shelley Berman Dead - 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Actor Dies at 92

Shelley Berman Dead - 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Actor Dies at 92

Shelley Berman has passed away at the age of 92.

The actor and comedian famously played Larry David‘s dad on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is returning to the network this fall.

Shelley died on Friday morning (September 1) due to complications from Alzheimer’s, according to Deadline. He passed at his home in California with his wife of 70 years, Sarah, by his side.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014, Shelley retired from performing as a comedian.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Shelley‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
shelley berman dead 01
shelley berman dead 02
shelley berman dead 03
shelley berman dead 04
shelley berman dead 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Shelley Berman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr