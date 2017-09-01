Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 12:10 am

Slimmed Down Jonah Hill Enjoys a Snack on 'Maniac' Set

Slimmed Down Jonah Hill Enjoys a Snack on 'Maniac' Set

Jonah Hill enjoys a snack during a break from filming his upcoming Netflix series Maniac on Thursday (August 31) in Westchester, N.Y.

The 33-year-old actor was seen wearing a football jersey, jean shorts, and white tube socks for his costume.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

Jonah, who lost a lot of weight over the past year, is working on the new series with his former Superbad co-star Emma Stone.

10+ pictures inside of Jonah Hill on a break from filming his show Maniac
Just Jared on Facebook
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 01
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 02
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 03
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 04
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 05
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 06
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 07
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 08
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 09
slimmed down jonah hill enjoys a snack on maniac set 10

Credit: Philip Vaughan/ACE PICTURES; Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Jonah Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr