Spencer Ludwig Debuts New Song 'Got Me Like' - Watch the Video! (Exclusive Premiere)

Break out the trumpets: Spencer Ludwig is bringing the blaring beats with his brand new single “Got Me Like”, and the song and video is premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (September 1).

The uptempo Rock Mafia-produced banger, which is also featured on the Madden NFL 18 soundtrack, supplies a fiery, funky Bruno Mars-like energy, perfect for pumping up the party.

“Anything and everything a man can feel, honey, I feel it with you!” Spencer sings.

“I just want people to sing, dance and have fun at my shows and in life in general. That’s what this song is about and that’s what it’s for,” says Spencer.

Watch Spencer‘s video for “Got Me Like” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

VERSE

IT STARTS WITH A FEELIN

AND U RIDE IT LIKE A WAVE

CRASH IT SO THE SPARKS CAN COME TOGETHER

DONT NEED A REASON

WHY THE UNIVERSE WAS MADE

IT GOES ON AND ON AND ON AND ON FOREVER

PRE

AND THERE’S A LONG FLIGHT

ON THIS BATTLE STAR

WHERE WE FIGHT FOR LOVE

NO MATTER WHERE WE ARE

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

AND THERE’S A BIG BANK

IN THIS UNIVERSE

AND IT MAKES ME FEEL

LIKE THE GOLD I’M WORTH

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

CHORUS

U GOT ME LIKE

OOOOOOOOOO

U GOT ME LIKE

AHHHHHHHHHH

U GOT ME LIKE

AHH AND OOO WITH ALL THE THINGS U DO

YEAH ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING A MAN CAN FEEL

HONEY I FEEL IT WITH U

VERSE

BABY UR FLASHIN

AND I’M BLINDED BY UR LIGHT

I LOVE THE WAY UR JUPITER IS RISING

U GOT ME REACTIN

LIKE A LUNAR LIFT TONIGHT

I LOVE THE WAY THE STARS ARE ALL ALIGNIN

CHORUS

U GOT ME LIKE

OOOOOOOOOO

U GOT ME LIKE

AHHHHHHHHHH

U GOT ME LIKE

AHH AND OOO WITH ALL THE THINGS U DO

YEAH ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING A MAN CAN FEEL

HONEY I FEEL IT WITH U

BRIDGE

U MAKE ME FEEL LIKE

THE WORLD IS SPINNIN LIKE A SATELLITE

U MAKE ME FEEL LIKE

THE SUN IS BLASTIN OUT A RAY OF LIGHT

CHORUS

U GOT ME LIKE

OOOOOOOOOO

U GOT ME LIKE

AHHHHHHHHHH

U GOT ME LIKE

AHH AND OOO WITH ALL THE THINGS U DO

YEAH ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING A MAN CAN FEEL

HONEY I FEEL IT WITH U

GIRL GOT ME LIKE!