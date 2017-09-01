Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 8:05 pm

Stephanie March Ties The Knot With Dan Benton!

Stephanie March Ties The Knot With Dan Benton!

Stephanie March has officially married Dan Benton after a short engagement!

The former Law & Order: SVU actress and the tech investor tied the knot on Friday (September 1) at their home in Katonah, New York.

The couple walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song, which her best friend played on her grandmother’s piano, according to People.

Stephanie and Dan have been dating for two years and got engaged on July 24, during a vacation in Greece.

Stephanie was previously married to celebrity chef Bobby Flay but the pair divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Congratulations Stephanie and Dan!
Photos: WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Dan Benton, Stephanie March

