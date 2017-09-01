Superfruit's Mitch Grassi & Scott Hoying Face Off in 'Future Friends' Music Video - Watch Now!

If you haven’t heard of Superfruit yet, you’re missing out!

Made up of Pentatonix‘s Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, the duo just released their new music video for their catchy track “Future Friends!”

The dance-filled video is set to look like a big fight night (Grassi Vs. Hoying), and the guys play both the fighters and the commentators.

Watch below to find out the results!

Future Friends is also the name of Superfruit‘s first EP – they released Part One back in July.

Part One comes with seven tracks: “Imaginary Parties,” “Bad 4 Us,” “Worth It (Perfect),” “Vacation,” “Sexy Ladies,” “Heartthrob,” and “Future Friends”.

You can download Superfruit‘s EP on iTunes, and watch all of their music videos below!



FUTURE FRIENDS by SUPERFRUIT

