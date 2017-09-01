Taylor Lautner Dines Out With Fashion Blogger Lauren Scruggs

Taylor Lautner showed off his buff bod while leaving dinner last night!

The 25-year-old Twilight star flashed a peace sign as he made his way to his ride on Thursday (August 31) outside of Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

He wore head-to-toe black for the outing.

Taylor was joined by fashion journalist and blogger Lauren Scruggs. The two chatted it up over their friendly meal.

Lauren and her husband, E! News host Jason Kennedy, were seen enjoying a beach day with Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, and Ashley Benson last summer.

Taylor was last linked to his former Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd. The two called it quits back in July after about eight months of dating and are still reportedly friendly.

