Fri, 01 September 2017 at 2:45 pm

'The Crow' Is Getting a Movie Reboot!

'The Crow' Is Getting a Movie Reboot!

The Crow is getting a reboot and Sony has signed on to distribute the film!

The new film will be a reboot of the 1994 cult classic, but it will be more faithful to the original graphic novel than the first movie.

Brandon Lee starred in The Crow and he died during an on-set accident involving a prop gun with just eight days of filming remaining.

The reboot has been in the works for nearly a decade and Jason Momoa was the last actor attached to the project, according to Variety.

The Crow follows a rock star who was murdered, but then is resurrected so that he can hunt down his killers.
Photos: Miramax
