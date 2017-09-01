Thomas Rhett: 'Life Changes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!
Thomas Rhett just dropped his latest single off of his new album!
The 27-year-old country entertainer released his new song “Life Changes,” which also happens to be the title of his upcoming album.
Thomas‘ life really has changed a lot this past year.
He and wife Lauren first adopted daughter Willa earlier this year before Lauren gave birth to baby girl Ada just a few weeks ago.
Thomas‘ new album Life Changes is set to be released on September 8, and you can pre-order the album and download his new song here.
Listen to “Life Changes” below!
