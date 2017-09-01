Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 12:17 am

Thomas Rhett: 'Life Changes' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Thomas Rhett just dropped his latest single off of his new album!

The 27-year-old country entertainer released his new song “Life Changes,” which also happens to be the title of his upcoming album.

Thomas‘ life really has changed a lot this past year.

He and wife Lauren first adopted daughter Willa earlier this year before Lauren gave birth to baby girl Ada just a few weeks ago.

Thomas‘ new album Life Changes is set to be released on September 8, and you can pre-order the album and download his new song here.

Listen to “Life Changes” below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for Thomas’ new song…
