Victoria Beckham Poses in Her Bra While Putting on Makeup

Victoria Beckham wears a white top and light blue pants while leaving her hotel and heading to the airport on Wednesday (August 30) in New York City.

The 43-year-old fashion designer and her 14-year-old son Romeo (not pictured) made their way back home after a quick trip to the Big Apple. While there, they went to a U.S. Open match and visited Brooklyn at college.

Victoria took to Instagram that day to share a photo of herself putting on makeup while wearing a bra and a towel on her head.

“Discover my formula for flawless skin,” Victoria captioned the photo, posted to promote her new VB x Estee Lauder beauty line, in stores now.