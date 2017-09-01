Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Victoria Beckham Poses in Her Bra While Putting on Makeup

Victoria Beckham Poses in Her Bra While Putting on Makeup

Victoria Beckham wears a white top and light blue pants while leaving her hotel and heading to the airport on Wednesday (August 30) in New York City.

The 43-year-old fashion designer and her 14-year-old son Romeo (not pictured) made their way back home after a quick trip to the Big Apple. While there, they went to a U.S. Open match and visited Brooklyn at college.

Victoria took to Instagram that day to share a photo of herself putting on makeup while wearing a bra and a towel on her head.

“Discover my formula for flawless skin,” Victoria captioned the photo, posted to promote her new VB x Estee Lauder beauty line, in stores now.
Just Jared on Facebook
victoria beckham poses in a bra while putting on makeup 01
victoria beckham poses in a bra while putting on makeup 02
victoria beckham poses in a bra while putting on makeup 03
victoria beckham poses in a bra while putting on makeup 04
victoria beckham poses in a bra while putting on makeup 05

Photos: BackGrid USA, Instagram
Posted to: Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr