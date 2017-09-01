Fri, 01 September 2017 at 3:57 pm
X Factor's Alex & Sierra Split as a Couple & Musical Duo
- Alex and Sierra addressed their breakup in a letter to their fans – Just Jared Jr
- “Cash Me Outside” girl says she’s coming for Taylor Swift – TMZ
- Mel B broke up with that rebound cop – DListed
- Todrick Hall fires back at backlash against Taylor Swift‘s new video – TooFab
- Meet Taylor Davis, the Cubs catcher who’s got an eye for the camera – Towleroad
- Here’s everything you need to know about Zendaya and Zac Efron‘s upcoming musical movie – J-14
