Zayn Malik Is Releasing a New Song With Sia Called 'Dusk Till Dawn'

Zayn Malik and Sia are releasing a song together on September 7!

The 24-year-old pop star made the announcement on Twitter today (September 1), accompanied by a movie poster-style teaser.

The poster reveals that Zayn‘s upcoming video co-stars Girls actress Jemima Kirke, and was filmed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

“#DuskTillDawn ft @Sia • 7th Sept,” Zayn wrote.

“I hope people get an insight to me as a person, because I’m not the most open book in terms of my personal life. I hope people get an understanding of where I’m coming from or what I’m thinking and what I’m going through, and feel closer to me through that. I just want my music to speak for me, and if it does that successfully, then I’m happy with what I achieve,” Zayn rececntly said of his new music in an interview with VMAN.

Check out Zayn‘s “Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)” teaser below.