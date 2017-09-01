Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017

Zendaya is turning 21 today (September 1), but don’t expect her to be going crazy at the clubs now that she can legally have a drink.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress wrote in a blog post that she doesn’t plan on drinking even though she is of age.

“Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I’m now the legal drinking age, doesn’t mean I’m going to start throwing ‘em back. I don’t plan to start drinking,” she wrote on Zendaya.com.

“My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail,” she added. “This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don’t want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don’t need it?!”
