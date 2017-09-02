Angelina Jolie Is Full of Joy & Smiles at Telluride Film Premiere

Angelina Jolie looks absolutely radiant while showing off her infectious smile at a 2017 Telluride Film Festival event on Saturday morning (September 2) in Telluride, Col.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress presented her new movie First They Killed My Father at the festival.

Angelina directed the movie and it is getting the best reviews of her career as a film director. This is already the fourth film she has helmed!

Angelina received the support of all six of her kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – at the event. If photos of them are shared, we will of course post them for you all to see!