Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father' Gets Raves at Telluride, Deemed Her Best Directorial Effort

Angelina Jolie just presented the world premiere of her new directorial effort First They Kill My Father at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival and critics who saw the movie are giving it rave reviews!

This is the fourth film directed by the Oscar-winning actress, following In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, and By the Sea.

Angelina‘s movie received a standing ovation from the audience that saw it on Saturday morning (September 2) and people are saying it has a great shot at the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, in addition to other categories.

The movie will debut in theaters on September 15, the same day it will begin streaming on Netflix. Read the reviews below!

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER is Angelina Jolie's best directorial effort yet. Might well be a contender beyond the foreign language category. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 2, 2017 First They Killed My Father is Jolie's best work. Brutal, grueling, and deeply personal. The film she was destined to make @AwardsCircuit — Mark Johnson (@MarkLikesMovies) September 2, 2017

