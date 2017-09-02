Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 1:55 am

Ben Affleck Catches a Private Jet Out of LA!

Ben Affleck Catches a Private Jet Out of LA!

Ben Affleck is heading out of LA once again!

The 45-year-old actor was spotted as he boarded a private plane on Friday afternoon (September 1) in Van Nuys, Calif.

He kept it casual in a blazer and jeans and carried a full backpack and some Dunkin Donuts coffee.

Although it’s not clear where Ben was headed, he has been bi-coastal as of late while spending time with his New York based girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

The couple was spotted out and about in LA last week, as Lindsay joined Ben at work and for brunch dates.

The week before Ben was in New York so it looks like the couple may be switching coasts every week!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck

