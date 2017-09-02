Blake Lively Had a Close Encounter With a Black Bear!

Blake Lively had an unexpected run-in with a bear and had the best reaction!

The 30-year-old actress spotted the black bear perusing nearby and took to her Instagram to document the moment.

While most people may have ran in the other direction, Blake had some different plans for her new bear friend.

“…I have a feeling he’s really gonna take to the choreography I have planned for us. Don’t worry, I’ve seen lots of Disney movies,” Blake jokingly captioned the image.

We have a feeling the duo didn’t end up dancing, but we’d totally watch a Disney movie about that!