Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 1:13 am

Blake Lively Had a Close Encounter With a Black Bear!

Blake Lively Had a Close Encounter With a Black Bear!

Blake Lively had an unexpected run-in with a bear and had the best reaction!

The 30-year-old actress spotted the black bear perusing nearby and took to her Instagram to document the moment.

While most people may have ran in the other direction, Blake had some different plans for her new bear friend.

“…I have a feeling he’s really gonna take to the choreography I have planned for us. Don’t worry, I’ve seen lots of Disney movies,” Blake jokingly captioned the image.

We have a feeling the duo didn’t end up dancing, but we’d totally watch a Disney movie about that!

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr