Emma Roberts Flaunts Her Fun Style While Out & About in LA

Emma Roberts always puts a touch of her fun personality into her outfits!

The 26-year-old actress made no exception while grocery shopping at Bristol Farms on Thursday (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She rocked a cute tee with a teal and purple design that read “Revival,” which she wore partly tucked in to a pair of flowy black pants.

Emma completed her look with leopard-print slides, a red bag, and matching red nails.

She also held onto a copy of the bestselling novel “Sex on the Moon” by Ben Mezrich.

After her grocery shopping, Emma stopped by an office building and got in some retail therapy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

