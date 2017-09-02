Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 6:50 am

Emma Roberts Flaunts Her Fun Style While Out & About in LA

Emma Roberts Flaunts Her Fun Style While Out & About in LA

Emma Roberts always puts a touch of her fun personality into her outfits!

The 26-year-old actress made no exception while grocery shopping at Bristol Farms on Thursday (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

She rocked a cute tee with a teal and purple design that read “Revival,” which she wore partly tucked in to a pair of flowy black pants.

Emma completed her look with leopard-print slides, a red bag, and matching red nails.

She also held onto a copy of the bestselling novel “Sex on the Moon” by Ben Mezrich.

After her grocery shopping, Emma stopped by an office building and got in some retail therapy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

ICYMI, get the scoop on Emma‘s American Horror Story: Cult character!
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 01
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 02
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 03
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 04
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 05
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 06
emma roberts flaunts her fun style while out and about in la 07

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Emma Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Could Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? - TMZ
  • Alex & Sierra have broken up as a couple and a musical duo - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake and Josh are back together! - TooFab
  • The Star Wars Han Solo movie just expanded their cast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is gushing about Thomas Doherty- Just Jared Jr