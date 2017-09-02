Emma Stone Presents World Premiere of 'Battle of the Sexes' at Telluride Film Festival

Emma Stone poses for photos while attending the 2017 Telluride Film Festival on Saturday (September 2) in Telluride, Col.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who was recently named the world’s highest paid actress, was on hand for the premiere of her upcoming movie Battle of the Sexes.

Emma is playing real-life tennis hero Billie Jean King, who was at the premiere screening as well.

Audiences in Telluride and Toronto are getting the chance to see the film early and the rest of us have to wait until it hits theaters on September 22!