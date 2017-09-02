Top Stories
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, & Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 11:54 am

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are bringing their families together!

The hot couple spent time with their moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik while celebrating the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha on Friday (September 1).

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating…….” Yolanda captioned a photo of the four of them on her Instagram account.

Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the Muslim holidays and “Eid Mubarak” means “blessed celebration.”

“Eid Mubarak to everyone… #BlessedDay,” Trisha captioned the same photo on her account.
Photos: Instagram
    Interesting. In my country Eid Al-Fitr is considered the holiest.

  • Gina

    Zayn has a song coming out in a few days, Yolanda has a book coming out in a week, Gigi & other Victoria Secret models are in promo mode for the fashion show. This is all PR.