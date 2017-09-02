Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, & Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are bringing their families together!

The hot couple spent time with their moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik while celebrating the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha on Friday (September 1).

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating…….” Yolanda captioned a photo of the four of them on her Instagram account.

Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the Muslim holidays and “Eid Mubarak” means “blessed celebration.”

“Eid Mubarak to everyone… #BlessedDay,” Trisha captioned the same photo on her account.