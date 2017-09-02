Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 9:00 am

Jada Pinkett Smith Keeps It Edgy in Black & Red Leather Pants

Jada Pinkett Smith Keeps It Edgy in Black & Red Leather Pants

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s airport style game is on point!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted making her way to her flight out of Sydney Airport on Thursday (August 31) in Sydney, Australia.

She slayed in a stunning pair of black and red striped leather pants, a black leather jacket – which she wore over a black shirt and denim blouse – furry black slides, and an oversized leather bag.

Jada was in Sydney for a VIP screening of her hit film Girls Trip.

Jada recently revealed that her husband Will Smith was the one who taught her about the “grapefruiting” technique explored in the movie!

Will was the first one to tell me about it years ago – 10 years ago,” she told Australia’s Sunrise. “‘And I was like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something?’”

