Sat, 02 September 2017 at 11:14 pm

Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform in Germany

Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform in Germany

Jared Leto jams out on stage during a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert on Saturday night (September 2) at the Postbahnhof venue in Berlin, Germany.

The 45-year-old actor and entertainer rocked several different bold outfits as he hit the stage for the concert.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

In case you missed it, Jared recently paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington at the MTV VMAs late last month.

The day before, Jared shared a photo on Instagram as he posed in front of the Berlin Wall.

Finally back in one of my favorite cities – standing in front of a piece of the Berlin Wall. 🌅✌🏻

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

10+ pictures inside of Jared Leto on stage in Berlin…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jared Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars

