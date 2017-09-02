Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform in Germany
Jared Leto jams out on stage during a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert on Saturday night (September 2) at the Postbahnhof venue in Berlin, Germany.
The 45-year-old actor and entertainer rocked several different bold outfits as he hit the stage for the concert.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto
In case you missed it, Jared recently paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington at the MTV VMAs late last month.
The day before, Jared shared a photo on Instagram as he posed in front of the Berlin Wall.
