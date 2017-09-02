Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome the Cutest New Dog

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have adopted an adorable puppy together!

The 28-year-old DNCE frontman and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones star showed off their newest furry family member on their social media accounts on Saturday (September 2).

“Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat,” Sophie captioned a sweet Instagram pic of the Husky puppy, Porky Basquiat.

She tagged Porky and Joe in the photo as well. (Porky‘s Instagram handle is @porkybasquiat.)

“It’s not the size of the wand (stick) , it’s the magic within,” Porky wrote along with the same pic.

Joe, meanwhile, shared an adorable snap of Porky laying in a dog bed in his Instagram Story. Head to our gallery to see it!

"Wat up fuckers"