Taylor Swift Drops New Music - Listen to 'Ready For It'

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 11:36 pm

Justin Bieber Announces Donation to Hurricane Harvey Relief in Emotional Video

Justin Bieber Announces Donation to Hurricane Harvey Relief in Emotional Video

Justin Bieber has accepted Kevin Hart‘s challenge to donate $25,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The 23-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to announce that he is donating to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund set up by the Red Cross for everyone affected by the storm in Texas.

“Just looking at all these photos of Hurricane Harvey, and I just want to say I’m so sorry for all the families that have lost their homes and for the people that have lost their lives,” Justin says in the emotional video below.

LOVE YOU HOUSTON !!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

