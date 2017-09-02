Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, &amp; Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, & Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 2:47 pm

Kate Bosworth & Zosia Mamet Buddy Up for Miu Miu in Venice

Kate Bosworth & Zosia Mamet Buddy Up for Miu Miu in Venice

Kate Bosworth shares a cute moment with pal Zosia Mamet while attending an event at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The ladies both dressed up in Miu Miu designs to celebrate the brand’s Women’s Tales initiative and participate in a discussion.

Kate was joined at the Miu Miu event the night before by husband Michael Polish.

“Today, 4 years married, my love,” Kate wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Michael, I am so grateful to climb life’s mountain with you, together experiencing the exhilarating highs, slipping over the messy parts… and yes sometimes volcanic ;) But always with laughter. It’s ALL perfection to me. Thank you for taking the adventure with me, darling. I love you.”
Just Jared on Facebook
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 01
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 02
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 03
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 04
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 05
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 06
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 07
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 08
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 09
kate bosworth zosia mamet miu miu venice film festival 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Kate Bosworth, Zosia Mamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Could Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? - TMZ
  • Alex & Sierra have broken up as a couple and a musical duo - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake and Josh are back together! - TooFab
  • The Star Wars Han Solo movie just expanded their cast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is gushing about Thomas Doherty- Just Jared Jr