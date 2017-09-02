Kate Bosworth & Zosia Mamet Buddy Up for Miu Miu in Venice

Kate Bosworth shares a cute moment with pal Zosia Mamet while attending an event at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The ladies both dressed up in Miu Miu designs to celebrate the brand’s Women’s Tales initiative and participate in a discussion.

Kate was joined at the Miu Miu event the night before by husband Michael Polish.

“Today, 4 years married, my love,” Kate wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Michael, I am so grateful to climb life’s mountain with you, together experiencing the exhilarating highs, slipping over the messy parts… and yes sometimes volcanic ;) But always with laughter. It’s ALL perfection to me. Thank you for taking the adventure with me, darling. I love you.”