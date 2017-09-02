Top Stories
Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Sam Heughan Films New Comedy in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis! (Photos)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 6:40 pm

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Date Night with Rumored Boyfriend Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Date Night with Rumored Boyfriend Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner tries to keep a low profile as she leaves the Shore Bar on Friday night (September 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 21-year-old model showed off her killer legs in a pair of denim short-shorts as she enjoyed date night with rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin.

Earlier that day, Kendall flaunted her abs in a sports bra while Blake showed off his buff biceps as they grabbed lunch together.

In case you missed it, Kendall finally opened up about her Pepsi ad controversy for the first time.

