Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA at the Fair!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still going strong!

The 38-year-old TV personality and her 23-year-old model boyfriend were stepped out for date night at the Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off on Friday night (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The hot couple were spotted getting cozy as they played a few games before they started making out while on the swings.

The following day, Kourtney spent the day at the cook-off again with her kids and a few friends.

