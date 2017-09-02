Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Music - Listen to 'Ready For It'

Taylor Swift Drops New Music - Listen to 'Ready For It'

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 8:59 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA at the Fair!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA at the Fair!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still going strong!

The 38-year-old TV personality and her 23-year-old model boyfriend were stepped out for date night at the Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off on Friday night (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

The hot couple were spotted getting cozy as they played a few games before they started making out while on the swings.

The following day, Kourtney spent the day at the cook-off again with her kids and a few friends.

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima at the fair…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 01
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 02
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 03
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 04
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 05
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 06
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 07
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 08
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 09
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima pack on the pda at the fair 10

Photos: Backgrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Could Peter Kraus be the next Bachelor? - TMZ
  • Alex & Sierra have broken up as a couple and a musical duo - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake and Josh are back together! - TooFab
  • The Star Wars Han Solo movie just expanded their cast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is gushing about Thomas Doherty- Just Jared Jr