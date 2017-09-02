Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA at the Fair!
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are still going strong!
The 38-year-old TV personality and her 23-year-old model boyfriend were stepped out for date night at the Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off on Friday night (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.
The hot couple were spotted getting cozy as they played a few games before they started making out while on the swings.
The following day, Kourtney spent the day at the cook-off again with her kids and a few friends.
