Laura Dern Receives Her Own Locker Room in Deauville

Laura Dern is presented with a personalized beach locker room during a photo call at the 2017 Deauvillle American Film Festival on Saturday (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The Oscar-nominated actress is one of several stars being honored at the festival this year. Robert Pattinson also received a locker room that day!

Laura attended the festival’s opening ceremony the day before with her two kids by her side.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress.

