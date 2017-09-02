Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, & Their Moms Celebrate Eid al-Adha Together

Robert Pattinson Debuts New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Fest!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 3:59 pm

Laura Dern Receives Her Own Locker Room in Deauville

Laura Dern Receives Her Own Locker Room in Deauville

Laura Dern is presented with a personalized beach locker room during a photo call at the 2017 Deauvillle American Film Festival on Saturday (September 2) in Deauville, France.

The Oscar-nominated actress is one of several stars being honored at the festival this year. Robert Pattinson also received a locker room that day!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Dern

Laura attended the festival’s opening ceremony the day before with her two kids by her side.

Make sure to watch the Twin Peaks marathon on Showtime this Sunday starting at 4am ET.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress.

15+ pictures inside of Laura Dern being honored in Deauville…

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Deauville AMerican Festival, Laura Dern

