Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Sam Heughan Films New Comedy in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis! (Photos)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 6:53 pm

Luke Bryan Receives Offer to Be 'American Idol' Judge (Report)

Luke Bryan is reported to have received an offer to be a judge on ABC’s reboot of American Idol!

If the 41-year-old country music superstar accepts the offer, he will join Katy Perry on the judging panel. Ryan Seacrest is also confirmed to return to the show as host.

Salary has reportedly become an issue in the negotiation, according to TMZ.

Katy is make $25 million and Ryan is getting around $15 million. ABC wants to pay the next highest-paid talent only around $6 million. The producers are reportedly trying to get around the budget limitations by offering talent production deals at ABC to make up for the lower salary.

Other talent still in play are Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie, and former judge Keith Urban.
