Madonna Announces Move to Portugal, Reveals She's Working on New Projects

Madonna has made a major change to her life!

The 59-year-old entertainer announced on Instagram that she has moved to Lisbon, Portugal to work on her upcoming new movie and new music.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” Madonna shared in one post. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!”

Madonna has been working on directing on her new movie LOVED, which follows King Edward VIII’s abdication of the throne to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.