Taylor Swift Drops New Music - Listen to 'Ready For It'

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 10:41 pm

Madonna Announces Move to Portugal, Reveals She's Working on New Projects

Madonna Announces Move to Portugal, Reveals She's Working on New Projects

Madonna has made a major change to her life!

The 59-year-old entertainer announced on Instagram that she has moved to Lisbon, Portugal to work on her upcoming new movie and new music.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” Madonna shared in one post. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!”

Madonna has been working on directing on her new movie LOVED, which follows King Edward VIII’s abdication of the throne to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! 🇵🇹♥️💯🎼🐎🍷💃🏻😂 👜!

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

