Sat, 02 September 2017 at 11:32 am

Matt Damon Explains How George Clooney Got Him to Sign on for 'Suburbicon'

Matt Damon Explains How George Clooney Got Him to Sign on for 'Suburbicon'

Matt Damon, George Clooney, and Julianne Moore pose for pictures at a photo call for their movie Suburbicon at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Saturday morning (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

In a new interview, Matt said that George had to pull some strings to get him to star in the film.

“I had four movies lined up in a row, starting with The Martian. I went from The Martian right into The Great Wall, which went right into Jason Bourne, which went right into Downsizing. It was two solid years of work. And I had sworn up and down to my family that I wouldn’t take [anything else],” Matt told THR.

“When George called me, I was like ‘I’d rather be waterboarded than turn you down, but I have to be with my family,’” Matt said. “Then I remember we were in London, working on Jason Bourne, and I was sitting at the dinner table with my wife when this text came in that said, ‘How about if I move it to L.A.?’ It was George who suggested it. I turned the phone to my wife and she goes, ‘OK, you’re doing it.’”

George wrote and directed Suburbicon, which stars Matt, Julianne, and Oscar Isaac.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

