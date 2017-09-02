Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 2:22 pm

Matt Damon & Julianne Moore Make It Couples Night at 'Suburbicon' Venice Premiere!

Matt Damon & Julianne Moore Make It Couples Night at 'Suburbicon' Venice Premiere!

Matt Damon and Julianne Moore hit the red carpet with their spouses at the Suburbicon premiere held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The actors were joined by Matt‘s wife Luciana Damon and Julianne‘s husband Bart Freundlich.

Also in attendance at the premiere was the film’s director George Clooney, who made his first red carpet appearance with wife Amal since becoming parents.

Rebecca Hall and her husband Morgan Spector also stepped out at the premiere!

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Valentino Couture gown. Luciana is wearing a Marchesa gown.

20+ pictures inside of Matt Damon and Julianne Moore at the premiere…

